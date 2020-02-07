Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 546,541 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,779,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,949,273. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

