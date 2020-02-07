PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Up to $14.43

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $14.43. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 104,398,220 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,937,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after buying an additional 348,235 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the fourth quarter worth $3,964,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

