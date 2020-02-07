Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.15. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 5,839,811 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67.

About Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

