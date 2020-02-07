Perkins Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IRIDEX were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 407,600 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Insiders acquired a total of 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $59,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRIX. ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of IRIX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,066. IRIDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. Analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

