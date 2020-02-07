PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Director Alexis P. Michas Sells 1,777 Shares

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.67. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.