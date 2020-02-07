PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $144.07. 127,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,180. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $201.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.88 and a 12 month high of $145.30.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

