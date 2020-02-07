Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Cfra

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective boosted by Cfra from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAG. ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. 462,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 62,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

