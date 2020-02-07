Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 422,711 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1,475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 267,546 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8,383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 213,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,829,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.07.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

