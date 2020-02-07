Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 607.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 67.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

