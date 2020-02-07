Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $7.70 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,307,000 after acquiring an additional 254,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,111,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,196,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,687,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.12.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.09. 10,101,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

