Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $684,193,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,829,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,029,000 after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $186,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 39,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.38. 28,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

