Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 3,550 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up about 1.2% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,613,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65,713 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,479,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,690,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.15. The stock had a trading volume of 42,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,428. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $72.77 and a 52-week high of $101.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.92%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

