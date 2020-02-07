Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 284 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $59.28. 4,648,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,373,974. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

