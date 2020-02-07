Pembina Pipeline Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

TSE PPL traded up C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$52.29. 425,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$45.44 and a 52 week high of C$52.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$268,450.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.22.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

