Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAB. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 561 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 587.10 ($7.72).

BAB stock opened at GBX 572 ($7.52) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 616.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 551.38. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 2,500 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

