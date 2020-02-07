Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Investec lowered shares of Admiral Group to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,124.88 ($27.95).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,310 ($30.39) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,293.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,155.10.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley acquired 943 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.