Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Investec lowered shares of Admiral Group to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,124.88 ($27.95).
Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,310 ($30.39) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,293.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,155.10.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.
