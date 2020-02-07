Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,916.38 ($104.14).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,294 ($82.79) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,444.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,739.07. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

