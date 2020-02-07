Pecaut & CO. Sells 1,500 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pecaut & CO. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.9% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. 3,620,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196,177. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

