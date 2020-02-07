Pecaut & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.26% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 641,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 93,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 203.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 64,938 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 192,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 52.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

TSI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,617. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

