Pecaut & CO. Has $3.77 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alleghany makes up 2.4% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded down $8.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $816.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,946. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $600.23 and a one year high of $828.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $802.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $772.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 38.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alleghany has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

