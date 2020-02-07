Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.87.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $136.29. 641,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.03.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.11%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 149,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $17,171,114.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709 in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in Paylocity by 4.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

