Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
PCTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.87.
Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $136.29. 641,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.03.
In other news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 149,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $17,171,114.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709 in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in Paylocity by 4.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
