Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 3.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,869,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,519,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,225,000 after buying an additional 37,389 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $88.01. 18,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,081. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.