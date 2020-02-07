Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.02993902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00223156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00032931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00130469 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.