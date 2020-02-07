Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 956 Shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 59,555 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the third quarter valued at about $1,462,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 7.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 7.4% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 213,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,484. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

