Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,440 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,316. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

