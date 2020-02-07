Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 347 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after buying an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after acquiring an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oracle by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 984,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Oracle by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.88. 184,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,389. The company has a market cap of $175.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

