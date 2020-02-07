Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.