Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,568. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.43 and a 52-week high of $131.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average of $122.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.