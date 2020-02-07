Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 80,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

