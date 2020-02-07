Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Buys 335 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.13. 77,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

