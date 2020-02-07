Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.12

Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $803.51 million, a P/E ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 583,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.36% of Partner Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

