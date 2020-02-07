Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 225 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elefante Mark B lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

In other news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,976. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

