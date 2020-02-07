Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Total were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 19.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Total by 20.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Total by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Total by 14.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Total by 15.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of Total stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,377,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 223,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,658. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Total’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.