ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.45. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 109,099 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

