Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.