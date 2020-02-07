Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $20.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $20,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,655,000 after purchasing an additional 608,445 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,231,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,844,000 after acquiring an additional 96,379 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,893,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 261,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,506,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,262,000 after acquiring an additional 91,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 505,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,990. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.