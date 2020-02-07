Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,984,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,689,604. The company has a market capitalization of $311.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.