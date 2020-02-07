Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 9,461 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.50. 13,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.28 and a 52-week high of $115.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

