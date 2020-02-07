Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,236 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.17. 2,624,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.