Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.19. 2,697,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,700. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

