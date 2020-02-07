Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.80. 8,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,992. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $103.58 and a one year high of $121.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

