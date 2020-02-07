Parallel Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 228.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 269.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39.

