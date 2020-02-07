Parallel Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 169.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 58.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $83.87 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $41,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,578. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

