Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after buying an additional 154,194 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after buying an additional 2,205,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

