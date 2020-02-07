Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $211.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Stephens raised their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

