Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,378,000 after buying an additional 1,463,294 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 538.7% during the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,927,000 after buying an additional 3,015,030 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,507,000 after buying an additional 292,943 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,215,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,323,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,365,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.60%.

UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

