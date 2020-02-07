Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,742 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAAS. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 1,714,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,124. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.76. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $24.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

