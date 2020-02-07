Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $83,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.48.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $245.35 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $192.17 and a one year high of $260.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.52 and a 200-day moving average of $223.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -227.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.