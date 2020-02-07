Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Pacific Booker Minerals stock remained flat at $$1.94 during trading hours on Thursday. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421. The company has a market cap of $32.53 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of -1.40. Pacific Booker Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

