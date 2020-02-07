PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $34,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.73.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.